OHP Troopers Identify Driver Killed In Deadly Crash In Stephens County

Wednesday, April 20th 2022, 6:04 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers have identified a driver killed in a deadly crash in Stephens County on Tuesday evening.

According to troopers, the crash left five others, including three juveniles, injured.

Troopers say it happened along OK-7 around 7 p.m. when a driver, traveling eastbound on 3 Mile Road in a Jeep Cherokee, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Chevy Suburban driven by 42-year-old Matthew S. Graham.

According to troopers, Graham was pronounced deceased on the scene by Survival Flight EMS.

Troopers say the three juvenile passengers in Grahm's vehicle, ages 4, 14 and 15, all suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to the hospital via Survival Flight EMS alongside a 38-year-old passenger Makinzie R. Ash.

The cause of the collision is now under investigation.