Man Posing As Contract Company Employee Steals $4k In Tools

Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 5:00 pm

Thieves are finding new ways to scam construction and contracting businesses. Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who posed as a contracting company employee and walked away with thousands of dollars in tools.

The suspect investigators are trying to identify looked and acted the part. The man presented paperwork from a legitimate contracting company and even wore the company's clothing.

It was in early April when the accused thief walked into Maxwell Supply near Reno and Portland Avenue. Police said the man posed as an employee of a contracting company in the Tulsa area. He allegedly used the company's information to buy $4,000 worth of tools and supplies.

“Using an account that belonged to the business account that person was not part of,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He was wearing clothing like it appeared he was a member or employee of this company he was representing.”

Police said somehow the suspect even knew the owner of the company was out of town. He left the store in a white Ford F-150 crew cab. Investigators could not get the tag number but said the truck has an American flag on the driver and passenger sides.

Once employees of the supply store realized the man allegedly scammed them, they called police to make a report and turned over security video to investigators.

“Right now, police are trying to identify the suspect,” said Quirk. “We have released his picture on social media. Anybody with information contact Crime Stoppers.”

The owner of the contracting company told News 9 he wants the man caught soon. He said the same suspect recently tried to make large purchases at two local paint stores but was not successful.

The company owner said he has never seen the suspect and believed the man could be working with a current employee but has not identified that person yet.




