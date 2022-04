Tuesday, April 19th 2022, 5:13 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out near 10th and MLK on Monday night.

According to officials, everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.

Officials say there was a partial roof collapse, but it is currently unclear if the home will be a total loss.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.