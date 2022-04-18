Sunday, April 17th 2022, 10:18 pm

New Reports Show Driver In Deadly I-240 Crash Was Under The Influence

Driver In Deadly I-240 Crash Was Allegedly Under The Influence, New Reports Say

News 9 is learning new details following a deadly crash along I-240. Investigators said the driver allegedly responsible for the wreck may have been under the influence of illegal drugs.

It happened on the morning of October 24th of last year, when investigators said Christopher Trawick was driving a white frontliner box truck westbound on I-240 between Penn and May.

Trawick was in the center of the three lanes when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

According to an affidavit filed in Oklahoma County, Trawick crossed through the outside lane and struck the rear of another car before continuing along the interstate and hitting a second vehicle.

That car was driven by John Thompson who was helping his mother along the outside shoulder moments before the crash. The collision caused Thompson's car to hit the driver's side of his mom's vehicle, as Trawick kept driving.

Reports say when Trawick woke up, realizing he was crashing into other vehicles, he finally slammed on his brakes.

The affidavit said Trawick traveled over 500 feet from the first vehicle he had hit. Also, in the seconds before the crash, his vehicle's event data recorder showed his accelerator pedal maxed out at 100 percent throttle and was 13 miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

A blood sample of Trawick was taken and would later show he had been using meth.

Five total vehicles were involved in the crash. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other drivers were checked out for injuries, but everyone else survived.

Related Story: OHP: 1 Man Is Dead After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Oklahoma County