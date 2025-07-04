Fireworks stand owners weigh in on the impact of sales this year

Owning fireworks stands in the summer months and earning some cash on the side is what a couple of teachers are calling their side hustle.

By: Stephanie Maniche

For the second year, Naomi Rothrock has had a stand and said this year she tried to make it faster for people to come and shop.

“Like we’ve made our own kids packs at like different price points than some of the other things. We are just try to see if it helps us and the customers,” said Rothrock.

Rothrock has been open in Midwest City for a few weeks and has already made a few thousand dollars but said it could vary.

She added it all depends on how many employees she has and how much she has to pay out in labor.

She said she made more last year than she did this fourth of July and added the weather might be keeping people away.

Just across town also in Midwest City fireworks stand owner Lee Sturm-Guidry said sales were sluggish Friday.

He has been selling fireworks each year for three years and said this year people are a little more cautious.

“I know a lot of people were worried about tariffs and inflation and everything but it hasn’t hurt us too much yet and I'm hoping that now that the sun is coming back out, that people will come back out too,” added Guidry.

Guidry said this time last year his shelves would have had less fireworks on them from sales.

He also works as a teacher and said this helps give him more funds.

It also allows him to employ his students giving them customer service experience and a way to save for college.

Many of the stands will remain open until late tonight and throughout the weekend.