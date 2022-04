Saturday, April 16th 2022, 8:47 pm

By: News On 6

A Texas police officer who was shot by an Oklahoma City man following a bank robbery 19 years ago is reacting to the shooter's death on Saturday.

The suspect, Mark Long, was suspected in a string of bank robberies that spanned three states, one of which turned into a shootout in 2003.

Long was found dead below a cellphone tower in OKC Sunday.

Police believe he jumped to his death as investigators were preparing to arrest him.