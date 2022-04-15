Warm And Windy Day, Extreme Fire Danger

Friday, April 15th 2022, 6:49 am

A much warmer day underway for Friday.

It will be very windy as well, with highs in the 80s and 90s Friday.

A dryline will punch into western Oklahoma, and this will drop humidity to less than 10%.

Fire danger will be extreme on Friday.

On Friday evening, a cold front arrives and will spark thunderstorms in the northeast.

These storms will move to the ENE overnight and eventually press to the south.

These storms will have the chance to be severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern.

The tornado threat is low in this zone, but not zero.