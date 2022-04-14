Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Search Property In Logan County

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 9:29 pm

New information is trickling in surrounding an elaborate search of a Logan County property where excavators were seen rolling in.

Federal, state, and county investigators converged on the rural property near South Pine and Charter Oak Wednesday.

While News 9 was told the search warrant is under seal, according to sources investigators are searching for a missing man.

Neighbors were startled by a large presence of investigators that rolled past homes and onto the property.

The sprawling property kept hidden by a ten-foot sheet metal fence.

Jim Gardner and Sky News 9 were up above, revealing all that's behind it.

On the property there is a trailer home, piles of debris, and multiple outbuildings.

Investigators were seen scanning the property, taking a closer look at certain areas.

While residents said they saw 36 dogs being removed from the property, sources said investigators on scene came to the home looking for 43-year-old David Allen Orr.

In January 2021, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help locating Orr. According to a press release Orr was last seen January 16 in the Harrah-Newalla area.

His disappearance is still under investigation.

And while sources could not confirm if investigators were searching for Orr's body, residents said excavators were brought in, and that a medical examiner was on scene.

Records show Orr has an extensive criminal past. He was released in 2012 for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The property remains roped off with crime tape and is under 24-hour guarded security.



