Cold Front Moves In As Storm Risk Continues In SE Oklahoma

Wednesday, April 13th 2022, 7:11 am

We're tracking thunderstorms Wednesday morning as a strong cold front pushes in.

Storms Wednesday morning could become severe to the southeast with wind and hail the primary concern.

The tornado threat is low but not zero.

It will be a cool and windy afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The fire danger is still a big concern later today, especially in western Oklahoma.

For our far western counties, the dewpoints could drop to 5 degrees below zero with winds to 40 mph.

On Wednesday night, a light freeze is possible.

Not everyone in the zone in purple will see freezing temps, but in areas where the winds completely relax, a light freeze is possible.