OKC Man Prepares For Half-Marathon Just Months After Getting Hit By Car

Monday, April 11th 2022, 12:29 am

After being hit by a car, an Oklahoma man is now training to run in April's Memorial half-marathon.

It happened last September when Heath Corrales was on a run when everything went black. He woke up to his wife telling him he was hit by a car.

"It was five days before my 40th birthday," said Corrales. "I set up a little personal challenge for myself to get 40 miles before my 40th birthday for the week."

Corrales says during his run he was trying to cross the street and the next thing he remembers he woke up in the emergency room. He broke his ankle in two places, fractured his thumb, cracked a cheekbone, and had a scar on the back of his head.

"That was probably the worst thing I've ever dealt with," Corrales said. "Never broke a bone other than a toe or a finger."

But for Corrales, the setback wasn't going to stop him from crossing the finish line. He knew it'd be a tough process, but got back on his feet and continued his training.

"My wife has been a huge support, the leaders in my life, friends, family," said Corrales.

Corrales has taken it step by step and is going to finally get a chance to run his race at the OKC Memorial Marathon, in front of those who have helped him along the way.

"This took four months of my life and I'm not going to let it take another day," said Corrales.



