Lawton Hosts Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus Event

Thursday, April 7th 2022, 5:45 pm

Local choruses will join together through music this weekend in southwest Oklahoma.

The event was initially set to happen in March 2020. One hour before their big night, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The event will now be held this weekend with everyone meeting in Lawton.

Patrons will hear from local Lawton choruses and some favorites from around the metro.

The men of OKC’s Acappella Federation are making their way down too to perform, as well.

The show is a series of mishaps, misunderstandings and slapstick comedy routines coming together in harmony.

The author of the show, Neil West, said they are hoping to honor the history of our country as well as the brave men and women who sacrifice their lives to keep others safe.

The show is titled "Barbershop Goes to Washington."

"Just come down and know there is nothing in the show that has to do with politics. It's all about our history, and we have a fun way to present it," West said.

Proceeds from this weekend will go toward local charities in order to pay for surgeries of children born with cleft palates or those who have trouble speaking.

The show will be live Friday and Saturday night.

