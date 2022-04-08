Thursday, April 7th 2022, 10:11 pm

Caught On Camera: Woman Attempts To Stop Carjacking, Thrown From Hood Of Her Car

A mother of three is thrown from her moving vehicle as suspects steal her car. The whole thing was caught on camera.

That mother is recovering at OU Health three days later and still shaken up about what happened Monday morning.

“I’m begging them stop I could see them laughing,” said Dalilah Stockbale holding back tears recounting what happened.

“It’s still a little bit traumatic for her to speak about it,” said Deborah Cole, the victim’s mother.

Like any other day she briefly went outside to start her car before taking her kids to school. As she walked inside to grab her key fob and lock her car things took a turn.

“I don’t know if they knew that was her routine or what, but they were waiting at the end of the fence for it,” said Cole.

The two suspects are seen on surveillance video walking past her car, they stopped briefly before getting in.

“I walked inside and in a split second I heard my car ‘vroom’ and I start running outside. As I’m running outside, they are backing out the driveway and they hit my neighbor’s truck while I’m standing Infront of the car,” said Stockbale.

The driver then took off with her on top of her car.

“It was either me let them run over me or jump on the hood of the car,” she said.

The suspects kept driving, eventually hitting the brakes a block away which sent the mother flying onto the pavement.

“My grandkids witnessed it on video. My 9-year-old granddaughter called me hysterical saying her mom was going to the hospital. My grandson called 911 and got them out there,” said Cole.

Stockbale suffered a concussion, brain bleed, shattered ankle and broken leg. She had surgery to prepare her shattered ankle and will have another surgery to repair her leg.

“It was very upsetting, very hurtful, it makes you angry you know,” said Cole.

Police recovered her car within hours but the suspects ae still at large.

“You about took my daughter’s life you know? Turn yourself in do the right thing,” said Cole.

She will be in the hospital for at least another week having surgery. They have created a fundraiser to help with medical bills.



