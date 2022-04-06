Luther Police Investigate Threatt Filling Station Robbery

Wednesday, April 6th 2022, 4:11 pm

An Oklahoma historical site was robbed overnight.

The Threatt Filling Station in Luther is now asking for help finding those responsible.

"It really is heartbreaking to see that happen," said David Threatt.

When the Threatt family woke up this morning, they found missing pieces to their filling station, that's been in the family name for more than 100 years.

"It was a safe haven for black travelers," said Threatt.

"Traveling during the Jim Crow era. This is a very serious situation. This is a historical landmark."

Threatt says this location dates to 1915 and a place where even celebrities like Gladys Knight stopped.

"To see any type of vandalism happen on this property is really heartbreaking," said Threatt, "This is a huge deal."

Luther Police Department say a trailer was stolen and metal fencing was dragged almost 3/4 of a mile down County Line Road to NE 178th.

That's where the suspects left the trailer.

Power tools are also missing from inside the building.

Threatt says thankfully most of the historic items were taken out prior to the robbery because they're renovating the building.

It's set to re-open in the coming months.

"It'll be opened up as a museum," said Threatt. "A center for people to stop by, Route 66 paraphernalia, souvenir shop, and tell the history about the station."

Luther Police were on scene today looking over any evidence.

Investigators say since this is a federally recognized historical building, those involved could face federal charges.

If you may have seen what had happened or have any other information on this case, call the Luther Police Department at 405-277-3500.

If you'd like to donate to the station, click on the link. https://www.gofundme.com/f/3ryg5-threatt-filling-station