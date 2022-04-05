Oklahoma Lawmakers Send Anti-Abortion Bill To Governor, Pro-Choice Activists Rally Against Legislation

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, 5:31 pm

The first anti-abortion bill of the 2022 Oklahoma legislative session was sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk as pro-choice activists rallied at the state capitol Tuesday morning.

Stitt has said in the past he would sign any piece of anti-abortion legislation sent to him by lawmakers.

The bill criminalizes those who perform abortions with up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It would likely immediately be challenged in court.

This session, Oklahoma lawmakers have advanced three types of anti-abortion bills.

The first, like the one passed Tuesday, criminalizes abortion, and would likely be immediately held up in the legal challenges.

The second type of bill is modeled almost word for word from the Texas Heartbeat Act, allowing for civil lawsuits against people who perform abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas bill to take effect. The third uses the Texas framework but goes further, allowing civil lawsuits after conception. It’s not clear whether that bill would be stopped in court.

Pro-choice activists said Tuesday, they're all bad.

“It is a dark day in Oklahoma,” Planned Parenthood Great Plains interim President Emily Wales said on the capitol steps.

She said nearly half of all the people they are seeing for abortion services in Oklahoma are now from neighboring Texas.

“What you’re doing is creating a system where those who can afford to go to another state will do so, and those who can’t afford it will be stuck in a very scary and dangerous situation,” Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman said.

“That's what a ban looks like it looks like; crisis and traveling and getting up in the middle of the night to get care in a neighboring state because your state no longer recognizes your rights,” Wales said.

One thing pro-choice rally goers and pro-life lawmakers agree on, stunting anti-abortion legislation in Oklahoma’s super-majority GOP controlled legislature won’t likely happen any time soon.

“We know we don't have the votes in there to save abortion access,” ACLU of Oklahoma Executive Director, Tamya Cox Touré said.

“It’s kind of known in most places in the state, if you want to get elected to office you want to be pro-life,” Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland said. “You can run is anything you want to, but that’s the reality in this state.

Eight anti-abortion bills are still making their way through the legislative process. They've all received nearly unanimous support from republican lawmakers.



