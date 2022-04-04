Lawmakers Work To Boost National Guard Education Incentives

Monday, April 4th 2022, 6:24 pm

Lawmakers are working to boost enlistment into the Oklahoma National Guard by improving education incentives.

Two bills were heard Monday, making changes to residency requirements and funding.

The House Higher Education and Career Tech committee advanced SB 1416 and SB 1418.

Right now, Oklahoma National Guard education benefits don’t cover the full cost of a degree.

Lawmakers are trying to change that.

A recent interim study looking at improving recruitment and retainment of National Guard members found that education benefits were better in neighboring states like Texas and Arkansas.

“Previously we have helped with tuition but during the interim study we found out that fees are probably about 60% of the cost of a college education. so, what we’re doing is we're offering tuition and fees for our National Guard members,” said Sen. Kim David (Dist. 18).

In 1995 when the Guard education benefit was created — fees were 14% of the cost of a degree.

SB 1416 would make it so all Oklahoma guardsmen receive in-state tuition rates, regardless of residency status.

SB 1418 creates a way for guardsmen to receive benefits for the total cost of their degree — and creates the Oklahoma National Guard Education Assistant Fund – a revolving fund to help High Ed institutions cover the additional cost.

The fund would pay for: resident tuition, mandatory fees, and academic service fees for courses.

House author Rep. Miller estimates the measure will cost about $7 million.

Several members of Oklahoma Guard leadership were at the Capitol in support, including Adjutant General Thomas H. Mancino.

“Obviously, education is a huge component for a airmen and guardsmen, to join and serve. Obviously, there’s an element of patriotism, but it also represents a great benefit to those soldiers and airmen, and really as citizens of the state.”



