Norman Farm Market Opens With New Location And Opportunities

Friday, April 1st 2022, 10:40 am

Norman Farm Market Opens With New Location And Opportunitues

The longest-running Oklahoma farmers market is hosting its grand opening tomorrow at a new location in Norman.

The market is relocating from the Cleveland County Fairgrounds to a downtown Norman location known as The Well.

The doors open Saturday, welcoming the spring season of the farm market.

"You are going to find all Oklahoma grown vegetables, baked items, value-added items like goat soap and prepared foods," said Kate Cooper, Norman's Farm Market Manager. "I cannot even describe how amazing it feels to be here and be open this Saturday."

She likes to call this a mission-based market working to help support everyone involved.

"We want to build farmers and build the local food system from the ground up," said Cooper.

This year, alongside their big move, more opportunities give farmers a chance to sell their products as 88 booths can go into the new location, The Well.

"We have more vendor applications than ever before. We are packed full, and we have a huge wait list," said Cooper.

For those who want to make some big purchases, snap benefits will be accepted. But if you cannot make it out during the farmers market season, there will be even more opportunities.

"After October, we'll have two weekends a month where we have a farmers market," said Cooper.

You can park on the west side of The Well and easily find parking.

