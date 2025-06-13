Box office delivers love triangles, revenge Tales and a beloved reboot

News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli shares what moviegoers can expect in theatres this weekend.

By: News 9

Big emotions, bold choices and a few familiar faces headline this weekend's new movie lineup. News 9's Movie Man, Dino Lalli shares what moviegoers can expect in theatres this weekend.

‘The Materialist’: Dakota Fanning Navigates High-Stakes Romance in NYC

“The Materialist” stars Dakota Fanning as a high-powered New York City matchmaker caught in a love triangle. On one side is her wealthy, seemingly perfect match, played by Pedro Pascal. On the other is her struggling actor ex, portrayed by Chris Evans.

‘The Unholy Trinity’: Western Tale Pits Legacy Against Law

Set in 1870s Montana, the western “The Unholy Trinity” follows Brandon Lessard as he embarks on a gritty coming-of-age revenge story. After his father’s deathbed plea to clear the family name, he travels to the remote town of Trinity, where he finds himself torn between an upstanding sheriff, played by Pierce Brosnan, and a mysterious figure portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. The film weaves together dark secrets and buried treasure.

Brosnan told Lalli he was drawn to the project in part because of his childhood love for westerns.

“There’s so many elements that attracted me to the genre because I grew up with it in Ireland,” Brosnan said. “There were two little cinemas in the town that I grew up in … and you’d go see westerns. That was the staple.”

‘How to Train Your Dragon’: Animated Favorite Gets Live-Action Reboot

Fifteen years after its original release, DreamWorks' animated hit “How to Train Your Dragon” is getting a live-action remake, a win for family audiences.

‘The Life of Chuck’: Stephen King Story Rewinds a Life in Three Acts

Also coming to theaters is “The Life of Chuck,” a Stephen King adaptation with a heartfelt twist. Told in reverse chronology, the film stars Tom Hiddleston as a small-town accountant and follows three chapters of his life, exploring love, loss and what it means to be human.