OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages Following Overnight Storms

(Editor's Note: As of 7:48 a.m., Edmond is no longer experiencing major outages, Oklahoma City is seeing 181 outages expected to be restored around 11:09 a.m. and Ardmore's dropped to 478 with an estimated restoration time of 9:05 a.m. - 741 total OG&E outages reported.)
Original power outage story below.
About 110 customers on the north side of Edmond are without power as of 4:50 a.m.
According to OG&E, an estimated restoration time for these outages is currently unknown.
More than 750 customers are without power in Ardmore.
Power there is expected to be restored around 7:35 a.m.
About 1,290 customers across the state are currently without power.
You can check for updates by following this link.