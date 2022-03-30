OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages Following Overnight Storms

Wednesday, March 30th 2022, 7:49 am

By: News 9

(Editor's Note: As of 7:48 a.m., Edmond is no longer experiencing major outages, Oklahoma City is seeing 181 outages expected to be restored around 11:09 a.m. and Ardmore's dropped to 478 with an estimated restoration time of 9:05 a.m. - 741 total OG&E outages reported.)

Original power outage story below.

About 110 customers on the north side of Edmond are without power as of 4:50 a.m.

According to OG&E, an estimated restoration time for these outages is currently unknown.

More than 750 customers are without power in Ardmore.

Power there is expected to be restored around 7:35 a.m.

About 1,290 customers across the state are currently without power.

