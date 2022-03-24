Thursday, March 24th 2022, 6:48 pm

‘I Just Really Hope They Catch Him’: Father Speaks Out After Daughter Is Nearly Abducted

The Mustang community is shaken after a little girl was almost taken by a stranger.

Mustang police said the attempted abduction happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The child's father said the man drove by their block twice. The first time he asked for directions, and the second time he grabbed her.

"I'm very angry. I'm sad,” Adam Cresser, the girl’s father, said. “I'm really nervous he's going to try coming back. I just really hope they catch him.”

Doorbell camera footage showed the man in the silver car as slows to a stop on Elder Drive, as Cresser's daughter and her friend played in front of their house.

The little girls, both under 10 years old, run over to the vehicle after he asked where how to get to Mustang High School.

"My daughter, she's very helpful, very outgoing,” Cresser said. “Everybody knows her in the neighborhood.”

The silver car came back a short time later. This time, the driver again asked for directions and Cresser said the man also told the girls he had a puppy in the car.

"He tried to grab her and pull her into the car,” Cresser said. “Her friend ran off, got my wife. She screamed and was able to break free."

Police said the man didn't have any pants on at the time, as well. Cresser shook as he watched video of his daughter scream for help in the doorbell footage.

"It just broke my heart,” Cresser said. “I was showing it to the police, and you can hear…It's audio, so you can hear her scream. You can see him grab her, pulling her into the car. It's heartbreaking.”

Both kids are now safe, but the man drove away. Police said he looks to be between 20 and 30-years-old. He has been described as a white man with brown hair, eyes and beard.

"She's terrified,” Cresser said. “We usually have everything locked anyways, but she went around the house and made sure everything was locked last night.”

Police are turning to the public for help.

"Someone of this nature, of this character, that's willing to do something like that and odds are it's probably not his first time, and I doubt that behavior is going to stop until we can actually stop him," Mustang Police Department chief Robert Groseclose said.

If you have any information on who the man in the silver car is, call Mustang police.