Oklahoma Lawmakers Advance Post-Fertilization Abortion Ban

Wednesday, March 23rd 2022, 6:16 pm

Oklahoma lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that could become the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country.

Oklahoma’s HB 4327 is modeled after the “Texas Heartbeat Act” allowing civil lawsuits to be brought after about 5 weeks of pregnancy, however the Oklahoma bill that cleared the House floor would allow lawsuits after conception.

"Children are a blessing and a gift from God, and I want Oklahoma to be a state that honors life at all stages," Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville said. "This bill will induce compliance as no abortion provider will be willing to risk the lawsuits they would face if they violate this act."

The bill would allow anyone to sue someone who "preforms or induces" or "aides or abets” an abortion after fertilization, which the bill’s author described as the moment the sperm and egg are infused.

The hour and a half debate Tuesday evening went off the rails when a Republican candidate for congress made inflammatory comments about House Democrats.

“The party of death filed 13 amendments under this bill that will save lives,” Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy said.

“I would make a motion to not impugn the character of other people in this building,” Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, objected.

“I don’t think impugned anybody by calling them the party of death. They’re the ones that filed…” Roberts said as he was interrupted by yelling on the House floor.

“Apparently, what has been told to us by our leaders in the chamber about decorum and respect has flown out the window,” Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D- Norman, said moments later.

The bill makes exceptions for the life of the mother, rape or incest and would levy no less than a $10,000 fine for people found guilty.

“You’re creating with this bill,” Virgin said. “A classes system that return us to pre-Roe v. Wade times where those who can afford it, access abortion care; those who can’t afford it die.”

The bill passed 78-19 with an emergency, meaning if it clears the Senate and is signed by the Governor, it would take effect immediately.



