Norman City Council Votes On Resolution Opposing Turnpike Extension

The Norman City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose a state plan to build two new turnpikes that are slated to run through the city.

Mayor Breea Clark called the Oklahoma Turnpike’s Authority plan, called Access Oklahoma, “unacceptable.” She said she will attend a rally at the capitol tomorrow to encourage lawmakers to stop the construction.

“We’re going to show the OTA and Governor Stitt what happens when you pick on Norman, especially when we are united,” Clark said. “I want you to let Governor Stitt know what happens when you pick farmland to develop without getting input from our residents.”

Clark and every other council member voiced their opposition to the plan at a council meeting Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to oppose the OTA plan until the agency conducts an environmental impact study.

Council members echoed concerns the construction could pollute Lake Thunderbird, which is the source of drinking water for Norman, Midwest City and Del City.

The OTA plans to conduct an environmental study before construction.

“OTA will begin environmental studies as the design phase begins,” reads a section of the Access Oklahoma website.

“OTA will complete studies on all ACCESS Oklahoma corridors in accordance to state and federal regulations. These studies will include bodies of water and wetlands, threatened and endangered species, and cultural resources (historic and archeological).

Some Norman residents started a group called Pike Off OTA to find a way to stop the new turnpikes.

Michael Nash, the president of Pike Off OTA, said before the council meeting that they plan to lobby for legislative action to stop the Access Oklahoma plan and to strip authority from the OTA.

“Were taking every approach, every avenue. We intend on blocking out the sun with every effort we take to stop them,” he said.

Nash said he estimates 600-800 homes in Norman could be targeted for removal based on the preliminary route released by the OTA. The agency has said the plan is subject to change to further planning and analysis by engineers.








