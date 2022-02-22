Gov. Stitt & Secretary Of Transportation Present $5 Billion Turnpike Infrastructure Plan

Tuesday, February 22nd 2022, 1:15 pm

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz presented ACCESS Oklahoma, a $5 billion, 15-year-long range plan to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board of Directors Tuesday morning.

The plan aims to address ongoing highway infrastructure needs and approve access to communities across the Oklahoma turnpike network.

Some features of ACCESS Oklahoma include widening the Turner Turnpike to six lanes between Oklahoma City and Bristow.

The construction would be meant to relieve routes around Oklahoma's two largest metro areas, and off and on-ramps constructed on the existing turnpike system, to improve safety for rural communities.

More information on the plan, as well as project updates and frequently asked questions, can be found on accessoklahoma.com





