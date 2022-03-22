State-Of-The-Art Gallery Opens At Oklahoma State Capitol

Tuesday, March 22nd 2022, 7:13 am

On Tuesday, a new state-of-the-art gallery will open for the first time on the ground floor of the state capitol, and it's part of the capitol renovation project.

More than 4,000 square feet of exhibit space is opening at the capitol on Tuesday, giving the public a chance to see some of the best Oklahoma Capitol history.

It features more than 125 artifacts from the capitol's past and work done by our state government.

Some of the elements include a working draft of the Oklahoma Constitution, the quill pen used by President Theodore Roosevelt to sign the Oklahoma Statehood Proclamation, and a 1970s-era voting machine.

This gallery will also have many hands-on audiovisual elements.

It's large enough to welcome school groups and allow for student activities.

The Oklahoma Historical Society put this project together, and they say the Oklahoma State Capitol Museum will be another element to show off our state's history.

"This will be a great place for families school children young and old to learn a little more about their state history," said Trait Thompson, the Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director.

To see if for yourself the ribbon cutting will happen Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., visitors can continue to tour the gallery for free.