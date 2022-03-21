Sassy Mama: Everything Bagel Nut Mix

Monday, March 21st 2022, 5:00 pm

By: News 9

Sassy Mama is showing us how to make her Everything Bagel nut mix!

Everything Bagel Nut Mix

1 cup raw cashew 1 cup raw almonds 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 tablespoon sugar 2 teaspoons kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted 1 tablespoon poppy seeds 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine the nuts into a medium size bowl and set aside. In a small bowl whisk together all of the seasonings, sugar, and oil. Pour the mixture over the nuts and spread evenly onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Stir the nuts on the sheet every 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow the nets to cool before storing them in an airtight container.



