Tuesday, March 15th 2022, 3:36 pm

By: News 9

Police were involved in a pursuit near Hiwassee and Southeast 15th in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

The pursuit ended in a crash and authorities are searching for suspects that left the vehicle.

The chase started as a burglary call. One suspect has been apprehended, police are still looking for two other people.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.