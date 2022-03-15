OCPD Investigating After Person Hit By Jeep In SW OKC

Monday, March 14th 2022, 10:31 pm

By: News 9

EMSA rushed a woman to the hospital after being hit by a driver while riding a bike.

One witness sprang into action and immediately called 911. Tayvion Chatman told News 9 if it were him, he would want a good Samaritan to do the same.

The woman was rushed to the hospital after a driver hit her while out riding her bike on SW 149th between Santa Fe and Western.

“We were the first out the car as soon as it happened my gf told me to call 911...I called as I got out the car. I was the first by her side to see what was going on,” said Chatman.

Chatman was giving his brother a driving lesson at the time of the accident. He said he never expected to witness an accident and jump into action.

“When I first saw her, I thought she had passed. It was a whole situation and then we saw she was breathing, and we turned her on her side,” he said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the victim was transported in critical condition. The driver was on scene for questioning.

“My mom is a nurse, so I have background knowledge but, in that situation, it was just instinct hop out and go. Someone is hurt I must help it was bad too, if I don’t do something this person could lose their life potentially,” he said.

On the other side of the street, Carla Hernandez went outside when she saw all of the cop cars.

“We absolutely do have a lot of kids in the neighborhood. A lot of kids go to the school to play basketball, go to practice, whatever they have to do and they ride their bikes in the neighborhood,” said Hernandez.

The mother said the situation hits close to home. “My daughter was hit at 4-years old by a car. She survived, but she did get hit by a car at 4-year-old, so she suffers from PTSD and anxiety,” she said.

Both live nearby and said people in the area need to slow down.

“I watch people fly through this school zone,” said Hernandez.

“There are like 4-5 accidents here every year,” said Chatman.



