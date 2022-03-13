OCPD Reports Person In Custody Dies

Saturday, March 12th 2022, 10:31 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) said that a subject in custody died after suffering a "medical episode" on Saturday.

According to Captain Valerie Littlejohn with the OCPD, the officers took the subject into custody and while on the scene near the 3800 W Liberty St, they reported that the person was having a medical episode.

Police said they immediately called EMSA, who then transferred the person to the hospital where they died.

Captain Littlejohn said there was no force used by officers prior to the incident.





This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.