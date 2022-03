Thursday, March 10th 2022, 10:28 am

By: News 9

A Look At Gas Prices Across The Oklahoma City Metro

Gas prices are heading toward $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded across Oklahoma City.

At Casey's, it will cost you $3.59 per gallon.

Costco and Sam's Club are priced about the same at $3.57.

The cheapest we could find was Stop N Shop near I-240 and Western at $3.50.