Edmond Man Accused Of Killing Parents Has Trial Set For December

Tuesday, March 8th 2022, 6:23 pm

A hearing for an Edmond man accused of killing his parents took place Tuesday morning.

Elijah Walker is found competent to stand trial, but family and friends tell News 9 he's mentally ill and needs to be treated at a facility, rather than stay in prison.

"Wondering what's going to happen to Eli?" said Ashten West, Walker's sister. "We all know what my parents would want for him. They knew he was mentally ill; I know he was mentally ill."

It's been a little over three years since Michael and Rachael Walker were shot to death inside their Edmond home. Their son, Elijah Walker, who was 19 at the time is charged with killing them.

Walker's sister first heard the news when an officer arrived at her door.

"The first thing I said was oh my God, was it Eli?" said West. "He said, 'yes ma'am one of your brothers has been detained' and turned around and saw my brother's face on the TV and I just started crying."

Walker's younger brother reported hearing gunshots inside the house and called 911. West knew her brother suffered from mental health problems before, and it always worried her.

"He didn't randomly lose his mind one night, he had been losing his mind for years and he was medicated for about a year and then he turned 18, 'I don't have to take my medicine anymore' type of thought process," said West.

In previous testimony, his younger brother said Walker confessed to killing their parents because they were sending him telepathic messages and worshiping Satan.

News 9 spoke to Walker's attorney after the hearing, who says his client was previously declared incompetent to stand trial. However, after medication and treatment, it was determined he now could. Something his family disagrees with.

"Where's the argument?" said West. "It's like putting the family through turmoil, everyone's healing process has not been there."

Walker is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a third charge for having explosive devices.

For now, Walker's trial is set for December 5th.



