New court filing shows why Oklahoma's Attorney General wants to delay Tremane Wood’s execution

Gentner Drummond argued the previously requested September 11 execution date is "increasingly infeasible" due to requirements with scheduling clemency hearings in front of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

By: Amanda Siew

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the September 11 execution date scheduled for Tremane Wood does not give the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board enough time to schedule a clemency hearing for the death row inmate, according to new court filing his office sent to News 9 Friday.

The “renewed request for execution date” filing comes in response to an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals order made public a day before that revealed Drummond sent an ex parte email to the presiding judge asking for Wood’s execution date to be pushed back 30 days. The term means the email was sent without Wood or his attorneys’ knowledge.

Wood was sentenced to death in 2004 for stabbing and killing Ronnie Wipf during a 2002 robbery in Oklahoma City. His brother, Zjaiton, admitted to the crime in front of jurors and was sentenced to life in prison. Wood is currently being held in the state penitentiary in McAlester.

According to court records, Drummond filed a notice on behalf of the state requesting for Wood to be put to death September 11, about 90 days after death row inmate John Hanson was executed in June. In the Friday filing, Drummond argued the September date “is increasingly infeasible due to the time required for executive clemency proceedings before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.”

Based on scheduling requirements required by law and the proposed execution date for Wood, Drummond states Wood’s clemency hearing would have to be set for August 13. That would mean the Pardon and Parole Board would have to receive a clemency hearing packet with arguments and supporting evidence by July 30, Drummond added.

Due to these deadlines being “no longer practical” – and other reasons disclosed in his ex parte email not listed in the renewed request filing – Drummond has asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to move Wood’s execution date to a Thursday at least four weeks after the originally scheduled September 11 date.

He also explained this would give the Pardon and Parole Board time to call for clemency packets by August 27.

The initial Court of Criminal Appeals order stated the presiding judge’s responses would be released to all parties involved by Friday.