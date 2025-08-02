Woodward police searching for man after reported shooting, suspect in custody

Woodward police are searching for Joshua Egan, who they say was shot during an argument Friday night; the suspected shooter is in custody.

By: Graham Dowers

Police in Woodward are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reportedly shot during an argument Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a home in Woodward for a reported shooting. Investigators say surveillance video shows Aaron Fike and Joshua Egan arguing in a yard before the dispute escalated. Police say Fike then shot Egan, who was seen leaving the scene.

Authorities say Egan has not been located since the incident, and his condition remains unknown.

Fike has been arrested and booked into the county jail. Woodward police are urging anyone with information on Egan’s whereabouts to contact the department at (580) 254-8518.