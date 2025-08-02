Woodward police searching for man after reported shooting, suspect in custody

Woodward police are searching for Joshua Egan, who they say was shot during an argument Friday night; the suspected shooter is in custody.

Saturday, August 2nd 2025, 9:42 am

By: Graham Dowers


WOODWARD, Okla. -

Police in Woodward are asking for the public’s help locating a man who was reportedly shot during an argument Friday night.

Officers say they were called to a home in Woodward for a reported shooting. Investigators say surveillance video shows Aaron Fike and Joshua Egan arguing in a yard before the dispute escalated. Police say Fike then shot Egan, who was seen leaving the scene.

Authorities say Egan has not been located since the incident, and his condition remains unknown.

Fike has been arrested and booked into the county jail. Woodward police are urging anyone with information on Egan’s whereabouts to contact the department at (580) 254-8518.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 2nd, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

July 31st, 2025

July 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025

August 3rd, 2025