Man Found Dead In Vehicle In Front Of Convenience Store Identified

Monday, March 7th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police have identified a victim in an early Sunday morning homicide.

Officers were called to a gunshot victim in the 1200 block of North MacArthur Boulevard.

When authorities got to the scene, they discovered the victim deceased in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

The victim was identified as Malachi Titus.

"There was a vehicle there in the parking lot that appeared to have been struck by many bullets," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with Oklahoma City Police. "There were two persons located there, sadly one of them was found deceased."

The other victim suffered minor injuries to their hand.

Police say the car looked to have been hit by several gunshots.

Shortly after, officers discovered the location of the shooting was in the 6000 block of W. Wilshire.

Authorities said it appeared to have been a drive-by shooting.

At this time, this is an open investigation with no arrests made.

If you have information on this case, contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.