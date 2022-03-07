1 Man Dead, Another Person Wounded In NW OKC Shooting

Sunday, March 6th 2022, 10:16 pm

Oklahoma City Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a man was shot dead early Sunday morning. Investigators found the victim in a car, parked outside a Casey's gas station in northwest OKC.

Officers got the call just after 3 a.m. when the person on the other end said he and another man had been shot. They then pulled into the parking lot of this gas station, as police rushed over to the scene. Officers found one of the victims unresponsive.

"Once officers and fire and EMSA arrived," said Jon Lapuzza, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "He was pulled from the vehicle while they were attempting life-saving measures and at that point, they had determined he was beyond saving, he was deceased."

The victim who called 911 suffered minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital. He was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

"Detectives and officers are trying to determine what happened, what led up to that," said Lapuzza.

Investigators say it's also unclear where the shooting happened and who else was involved. No arrests have been made yet.

"I don't know where they were driving at," said Lapuzza. "We do know that they were in the vehicle when they were shot at, and the deceased victim was shot."

Detectives were on the scene for several hours. They're now working to track down any witnesses and try to figure out if there's any motive behind this shooting. Neither victim has been identified.

If you may have seen what happened or have any other information on this case, you're asked to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.



