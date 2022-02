Sunday, February 27th 2022, 5:01 pm

By: News 9

Toddler Attacked By Dog In Spencer Is Out Of Surgery

A toddler attacked by a dog one week ago in Spencer has made it out of surgery.

News 9's Ashley Holden has been speaking with the family, who have also posted updated to social media.

Related: Family Left With Questions After Dog Attacks Child In Spencer

Spencer residents are not allowed to have pitbulls, but the dog's owner had no previous citations.

The owner was cited for having a vicious animal just a few days ago.

Related: Dog Owner Speaks Out After Child Attacked In Spencer