OKC Zoo teams up with Animal Welfare for free dog adoptions today

The Oklahoma City Zoo is partnering with OKC Animal Welfare today to offer free dog adoptions, with vaccinated and microchipped pups ready for new homes.

Saturday, August 2nd 2025, 11:47 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Zoo is going to the dogs today, in the best way possible.

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the zoo is teaming up with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to help find forever homes for adoptable dogs. The one-day event offers families the chance to meet, adopt, and take home a new four-legged friend at no cost.

Adoption fees are completely waived, and all dogs are fully vaccinated and microchipped.
