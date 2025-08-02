OKC Zoo teams up with Animal Welfare for free dog adoptions today

Saturday, August 2nd 2025, 11:47 am
The Oklahoma City Zoo is going to the dogs today, in the best way possible.
From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the zoo is teaming up with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to help find forever homes for adoptable dogs. The one-day event offers families the chance to meet, adopt, and take home a new four-legged friend at no cost.
Adoption fees are completely waived, and all dogs are fully vaccinated and microchipped.
