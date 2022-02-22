Monday, February 21st 2022, 6:15 pm

Family Left With Questions After Dog Attacks Child In Spencer

The family of a one-year-old is calling for divine intervention to save the boy's life.

"There's seven teams of doctors right now fighting for J.J.," said the toddler's grandma Delfina Wright. May god please touch every doctors' hands."

He was badly hurt after a dog mauled him over the weekend.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating to determine whether and laws were broken.

"Just absolutely heart broken," described Spencer Councilwoman Tonni Canaday felt after hearing the news Sunday.

At the scene News 9 was told the attack involved a "pitbull-like" dog.

“The family has had several citations regarding dogs running loose," said OCSO PIO Aaron Brilbeck.

He also said they may have up to five pitbulls in the house.

Spencer city code says residents are not allowed to have pitbulls, even if it's a mixed breed, and can only have four dogs.

Monday News 9 asked Councilwoman Canaday how this situation was still going on if people weren’t supposed to have pit bulls and the owners had received citations.

“I cannot give an honest answer to that,” said Councilwoman Canaday. “There is no reason.”

These rules are something Canaday knows well after serving an animal control officer for the city for 20 years.

Now, she says the city has a full-time officer.

“My next step will be again to bring before the council the steps that we can put in place to make sure animal control is running smoothly,” said Council Canaday.

News 9 spoke to the owner of the dog involved in the attack on the phone. They say they had two mixed pitbulls and are taking care of some of their daughter's dogs.

They also say they have never received any citations and haven't been told pitbulls were not allowed.

“The civil part absolute liability in Oklahoma of a homeowner or a dog owner if their dog causes injury to anyone,” said attorney Irven Box.

He has had clients on both sides of dog biting cases and has seen criminal charges filed before.

“Another thing is how many times has the city of spencer been called out about the dogs,” said Box.

We could not check if citations were given Monday since city offices were closed.

News 9 tried to reach the police chief but did not hear back.



