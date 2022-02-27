2 Dead, 2 Others In Critical Condition After Sunday Morning Collision

Sunday, February 27th 2022, 2:57 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that resulted in two fatalities Sunday morning.

Authorities said two vehicles collided just before 3 a.m. near U.S. Highway 83 and Hollow N1190 in Beaver County.

One vehicle had four occupants, including the driver. Two passengers, identified as 26-year-old Samuel Hurtado and 23-year-old Itzel Anai Guaderrama-Ornelas, died at the scene of the crash. The driver and a third passenger are in critical condition and were flown to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

All five people involved in the crash are Kansas natives.

The cause of the collision and conditions of each driver are not yet known at this time.