Paycom Gives $50,000 To Freedom Center Of Oklahoma City

Paycom Software, Inc. donated $50,000 on behalf of the organization and its employees to Freedom Center of Oklahoma City to support the center’s educational programming about the civil rights movement in Oklahoma.

This donation honors Black History Month and illustrates Paycom’s value to serve and improve the quality of life in the communities it serves.

“Our mission is to educate, empower and enlighten our neighbors to reflect on the past, present and future of the civil rights movement in Oklahoma,” said Christina Beatty, project coordinator at Freedom Center of Oklahoma City. “We are thankful for gracious partners like Paycom who share in our mission to work toward a world that is diverse, inclusive and equitable.”

Freedom Center of Oklahoma City owns the Freedom Center building and is responsible for its upkeep and maintenance.

The historic building was once home to Oklahoma City's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Youth Council, led by Clara Luper.

The building, located in northeast Oklahoma City, has been empty following Luper’s death in 2011.

“The Freedom Center is establishing a space that remembers and reflects on the significant history of civil rights in Oklahoma and a call to action for future generations of Oklahomans,” said Dickens Aubourg, head of product management at Paycom.

“It’s an honor for Paycom to play a part in this important story and contribute to an organization initiating dialogue, learning, and inclusivity in our city year-round.”

This donation is part of Paycom’s ongoing giving campaign, which employees have the opportunity to donate to a variety of local and national causes.

Other ways they give back include volunteer events and service initiatives that strengthen families and communities.

The Freedom Center is working to restore the building and educate the public on what occurred within its walls.

For more information and to donate to Freedom Center of Oklahoma City, please visit freedomcenterokc.org.