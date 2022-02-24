OKC Metro Winter Storm School Closings, Learning Transitions For Feb. 23-25

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 1:10 pm

By: News 9

As multiple winter storms entered the Oklahoma City metro this week, school districts have announced schedule updates for Feb. 23-25.

For a full list of closings, click here.





Deer Creek: Deer Creek Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Edmond: Edmond Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

Moore: Moore Public Schools will have a snow day for Friday, Feb. 25.

Mid-Del: Mid Del Schools announced they will shift to virtual learning for Feb. 23.

Mustang: Mustang Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23. Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25 will be Snow Days districtwide.

Oklahoma City: OKCPS is moving to virtual learning for students on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. The district declared Friday, Feb. 25 as a Snow Day.

Piedmont: Piedmont Public Schools is shifting to virtual learning on Feb. 23.

Putnam City: Putnam City Schools announced they will shift to distance learning for Feb. 23 & 24.

University of Oklahoma: Classes moved online at Norman campus for Feb. 23.

Oklahoma State University: Classes canceled in Stillwater and Tulsa. Campus offices closed Feb. 23 & 24.