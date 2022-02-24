OKC Metro Winter Storm School Closings, Learning Transitions For Feb. 23-25

As multiple winter storms entered the Oklahoma City metro this week, school districts have announced schedule updates for Feb. 23-25.
For a full list of closings, click here.
Deer Creek: Deer Creek Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23.
Edmond: Edmond Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.
Moore: Moore Public Schools will have a snow day for Friday, Feb. 25.
Mid-Del: Mid Del Schools announced they will shift to virtual learning for Feb. 23.
Mustang: Mustang Public Schools is moving to virtual learning for Feb. 23. Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25 will be Snow Days districtwide.
Oklahoma City: OKCPS is moving to virtual learning for students on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24. The district declared Friday, Feb. 25 as a Snow Day.
Piedmont: Piedmont Public Schools is shifting to virtual learning on Feb. 23.
Putnam City: Putnam City Schools announced they will shift to distance learning for Feb. 23 & 24.
University of Oklahoma: Classes moved online at Norman campus for Feb. 23.
Oklahoma State University: Classes canceled in Stillwater and Tulsa. Campus offices closed Feb. 23 & 24.