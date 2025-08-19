Fairview community grieving after shooting leaves two dead, two critically injured

Fairview community shaken by a tragic family shooting leaving two dead and two critically injured.

By: Sylvia Corkill

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and residents of Fairview are trying to make sense of a shooting that left two family members dead and two others critically injured.

Fairview, a town of fewer than 3,000 residents, is rallying around the Archuleta family in the aftermath.

"We're talking about a family of four in Fairview, small town," said Hunter McKee, with the OSBI . "People are just completely shocked, they're heartbroken."

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call sent Fairview police to the Archuleta home, where they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

David Archuleta and his 17-year-old daughter died at the scene. His wife, Laura, and their 13-year-old son were critically injured and remain hospitalized.

“They’re in a little bit better shape than they were when they were transported," McKee said.

Investigators determined one of the four family members shot the others before turning the gun on themselves. The person responsible has not yet been identified.

"What makes it difficult for us and challenging is the two people who are witnesses are in the hospital right now and we’re still waiting to talk with them to learn more about what transpired inside that house," McKee said.

Off camera, multiple residents described the family as active and respected members of the community. David Archuleta, a former firefighter, was especially well known.

"He was very involved in that community, Fairview as a whole, as a town, a lot of people knew him," McKee said.

Law enforcement remains at the home to secure the property. Investigators said the two survivors are showing signs of improvement but are still listed in critical but stable condition.