OKCPS Declares Friday, Feb. 25 A Snow Day Districtwide

Thursday, February 24th 2022, 1:16 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools joined a growing list of school districts that are canceling classes for Friday.

The district declared Feb. 25 as a Snow Day due to ongoing winter weather and potentially dangerous road conditions. The closings include all of the district's administrative buildings.

Curbside meal services will also not be available Friday.

The district said it has two more built-in weather days after Friday.

Mustang and Moore Public Schools have also called Friday off for students.

For an up-to-date list of closings, click here.