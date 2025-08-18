Family still seeking justice two years after daughter’s murder in Pottawatomie County

Scott and Barbara Harper were in the courtroom when a judge sentenced their son-in-law, Frank Byers, to life in prison for the murder of Makayla Meave. But the sentence was not enough. They believe Byers didn’t act alone.

By: Deanne Stein

Nearly two years after their daughter’s murder, a Pottawatomie County family says they still feel no closure. Even with the man convicted of killing her now serving a life sentence, the family of Makayla Meave believes justice hasn’t truly been served.

Scott and Barbara Harper were in the courtroom when a judge sentenced their son-in-law, Frank Byers, to life in prison for Meave’s murder. But for the Harpers, that sentence was not enough. They believe Byers didn’t act alone.

"It’s been two years next month, two years," said Barbara Harper, Makayla’s mother.

"People talk about how we should have closure, and that’s not even remotely close to what I feel."

Investigators say that in September 2023, Byers shot and killed Meave, then dumped her body in a culvert along Hamilton Road near the couple’s Macomb home. Byers accepted a plea deal in January, admitting guilt to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison. However, Meave’s stepfather, Scott Harper, says the plea deal didn’t bring justice.

"It’s not closure because we have all these unanswered questions," he said. "It’s not a victory, at least not for us. I feel like he entered a plea to protect people."

Though the case has quieted, the Harpers say it’s far from closed. They continue to plead with the public to come forward with any information about who may have helped Byers move Meave’s body.

"I don’t want the public to be scared of these people," Barbara said. "I don’t want the public to be scared just because you speak out."

The Harpers are now taking their story to the national level, with the case set to be featured on CBS’s 48 Hours this fall. The couple hopes that it will not only bring a break in the case but also raise awareness about domestic violence.

"I did not see the signs that I should have seen, because they were there and we didn’t see them," she said.

Barbara admits the signs were bruises, manipulation and threats, but they didn’t recognize them in time.

"It’s not just heart-wrenching for a mother,” she said. “It’s eye-opening for anyone to look in and say, what could have been prevented?"

As they fight for justice, the Harpers remain focused on one thing: making sure everyone involved is held accountable.

"We have the right to know," Barbara said. "Makayla has the right to be laid to rest knowing that everyone who was involved has been brought to justice."

The Harpers are planning to start a foundation called Makayla’s Purple Butterfly with a mission to help victims of domestic violence.