Saturday, February 19th 2022, 7:29 pm

By: News 9

A short pursuit of a stolen car in Oklahoma City on Saturday ended with an arrest by officers.

A News9 photojournalist happened to be near the scene and captured video on his cellphone. Police said a man stole a car and tried to drive off near Northwest 50th and Grand.

The driver hit two cars before being stopped by police. No one was seriously hurt.