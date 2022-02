Saturday, February 19th 2022, 6:16 pm

By: News 9

Authorities in Enid said three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a clerk Friday morning.

Police chief Bryan Skaggs confirmed the arrests to News 9 Saturday morning.

Officers said the clerk, identified as 34-year-old Kristopher Osburn, was killed during an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Police found Osburn shot behind the counter and the store ransacked.