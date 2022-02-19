Enid Convenience Store Clerk Killed During Robbery

Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:12 pm

Enid police are investigating an armed robbery that ended with the death of a 34-year-old cashier.

The department said officers responded to the Maine Street Mini Mart around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning and found Kristopher Osburn behind the counter with a gunshot wound. Osburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The (911) caller had been fueling their vehicle when they saw 3 men enter the store,” said Cass Rains of the Enid Police Department. “The caller said that she said she then heard gunshots.”

Tobacco products and cash were scattered around the front door when officers arrived.

Katie Holt, a lifelong Enid resident, said she’s been a regular of the Mini Mart since she was a kid. For years, she stopped in daily during Osburn’s shift.

“He was always the one to help me,” said Holt. When police confirmed Osburn was the victim of the shooting, Holt said she became emotional.

“It’s such a shame that he had to lose his life over some money,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

An employee of the store said it closed Friday. The store is expected to reopen this weekend.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact EPD.

“We don’t know unless you tell us. So, if you have something you know about this case please come forward and contact us,” Rains said.

This is not the first deadly armed robbery at the gas station. In 2010, one person robbed the store and fatally shot the clerk working at the time. Rains said that case remains open.

You can read EPD's full statement here.