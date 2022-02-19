Father Mourns Loss Of Son To Fentanyl, Dealer Charged With Murder

Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:24 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill

A grieving father has a message after he lost his son to counterfeit oxycodone pills.

The man accused of selling them to him is now charged with his murder.

“Just a good all-American boy and his life has been taken from all of us,” said father, Kyle Stamps.

Cole Stamps was just 27 years old when he was found unresponsive on the floor of his apartment.

“I spoke to him that night and he sounded fine. Sounded like he had a few beers or whatever, he sounded okay, I said I’ll talk to you tomorrow,” said Stamps.

Kyle said he never imagined it would be their last conversation.

“It's just been devastating I never thought, no one ever thinks this is going to happen to you,” said Stamps.

According to court records, on September 14 after communicating via Snapchat, Cole Stamps met up with Joshua Toliver in a restaurant parking lot, and hours later at a gas station. There, police said Toliver sold Stamps pills laced with fentanyl.

“He just made a horrible, horrible mistake,” said Stamps.

And while his family said Stamps had struggled with drug abuse before, those closest to him believed he had turned things around.

“He was a great kid, great smile, very intelligent, handsome, good grades,” said Stamps.

Toliver is now charged with first degree murder. Police arrested him at an Edmond home.

“I didn't know anything about what fentanyl was. As a parent you go through that regret, could have, should have, would have, you know?” said Stamps.

And while Stamps knows he can't turn back time he encourages parents to ask questions.

“We just have to be more aware and educate our kids and grandchildren, just be more lovingly nosey,” said Stamps.

In a statement the attorney general said "…We will continue to go after those who try to profit from peddling these illicit drugs to Oklahomans."







