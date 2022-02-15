Purcell Man Charged With Murder In Wife's Death

Monday, February 14th 2022, 10:14 pm

Purcell Man Charged In Connection With The Murder Of His Wife

Court documents reveal new information about the relationship between a Purcell woman and the man whom police said took her life.

Newly filed court documents said days before Margarita Moody was killed, she and her daughters were staying at a shelter because of allegations of domestic violence against the suspect, Steven Moody Jr.

Moody Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death.

According to investigators, two of Margarita’s friends went to check on the mother of three Feb. 5 after her children couldn’t reach her.

A few knocks went unanswered before one of the friends climbed through a window.

Court documents said that’s when Margarita was found “lying on the bathroom floor." Her body was “covered in several blankets” and a space heater was at her feet.

The Purcell Police Department arrived on scene to find a bloody COVID mask, walls, sheets, and pillows. A human tooth was found on a TV shelf in the master bedroom.

Investigators on scene removed the blankets to find Margarita undressed with injuries on both her knees followed by bruising on her arms, ribs, and neck. Her torso was “red with black and blue bruising.”

The medical examiner said Margarita had an injury so significant “portions on her lip appeared to be missing.”

Steven Moody Jr. at first told police he punched her several times after he thought she was unfaithful and then she fell down the stairs.

A second time, he told police after hitting her they both went to bed when she took her clothes off. That’s when he went to the bathroom and heard her fall alleging that he tried to do chest compressions, but she was already dead.

Moody Jr. was charged with domestic assault and battery in 2017.

He is due in court for this case Feb. 18.







