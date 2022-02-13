Shawnee Super 8 Motel Room Total Loss After Oxygen Tank Explosion

Saturday, February 12th 2022, 6:21 pm

The Shawnee Fire Department battled a fire in a room at the Super 8 hotel that police said a woman was smoking in while using an oxygen tank, and it exploded. Crews can't confirm that's what started the fire but said it's a recipe for disaster.

"It just basically exaggerates the fire and increases the capability. So if a person were to be smoking once the fire lights, melts the oxygen tanks, and the line running to the individual whether its a nasal cannula or a mask, it just makes it worse," Shawnee Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Killgore said.

Killgore also mentioned the difference between this explosion and the massive 5-alarm fire at an Oklahoma City apartment building this past week.

"This was a little bit different, the fire was contained, which would hold heat more with the concrete structure. But it did keep it contained to the room of origin which was helpful to us," Chief Killgore said.

No injuries were reported but the room is a complete loss.

Shawnee Police confirmed the flames at the Super 8 hotel near 5104 N. Harrison St. just around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and had the fire under control by 5 p.m.





