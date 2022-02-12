Supporters Show Up For Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Killing Burglar

Friday, February 11th 2022, 6:10 pm

Oklahoma County prosecutors on Friday lowered an Oklahoma City man’s first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder. Larue Bratcher was charged for the 2020 shooting death of a man police said was breaking into his business.

The man’s defenders showed up to his hearing and vocalized their disagreement to charge, calling it an injustice. “We will rally the community in support against this injustice that has taken place,” said Derrick Scobey, pastor.

The rally started Friday at the Oklahoma County courthouse. A judge moved Bratcher’s trial for the shooting death of Daniel Hardwick from this month to June 6th. Bratcher told investigators Hardwick was attempting to break into his southwest Oklahoma City marijuana grow warehouse.

“He didn’t do anything that I wouldn’t have done, anybody would have done,” said Jabee Williams, supporter. “He was protecting himself, protecting his business, protecting his family.”

In an unusual turn of events, the author of Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law was called to Bratcher's hearing. Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said the law allows residents to defend their property.

“In this case it’s not about right versus left,” said Kevin Calvey, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3. “It’s right versus wrong and we can agree that this man should not be charged for exercising his self-defense rights.”

Prosecutors also charged Bratcher for not having a proper license to grow marijuana. The group of supporters said that was the only felony charge they could agree Bratcher should face.

“I have a lot of white brothers and sisters, I don’t think we would find many of them who would say this is OK,” said Scobey. “That you cannot protect your home, you cannot protect your property and the reason this law doesn’t apply to you is because you have an expired license.”

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater sent a statement to News 9 saying, “The false narrative being pushed by the defendant's supporters is completely inconsistent with the facts of the case. The true facts will be presented in open court at trial. I welcome anyone interested in the truth to observe the trial. They can make their own determination as to what happened.”



