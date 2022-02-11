Driver Identified In Deadly Logan County Collision

Friday, February 11th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released more information on what led to a deadly head-on collision Friday morning.

A semi truck and a commercial vehicle were traveling westbound on State Highway 33 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Logan County. A second commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on the highway.

OHP said the first commercial vehicle was set to make a legal southbound turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue when it was struck by the semi truck next to it.

The movement of the collision moved the first commercial vehicle into OK-33's eastbound lanes, where caused it to collide with the second commercial vehicle.

The driver of the first commercial vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Gayle Lynn Lanoy of Piedmont, was transported to a Guthrie hospital and then life flighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second commercial vehicle was also life flighted to Oklahoma City in critical condition.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

Troopers said they are still investigating the cause of the collision.